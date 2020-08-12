 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Covid-19 in Education - The impact on exams and assessments

Details
Hits: 848

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#ResultsDay with a difference - On the 18th March 2020, Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson announced that all UK schools will close from 20th March, due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

It was also announced that examinations in the May/June series, would not take place. This included A Level and GCSE subjects.

This was also quickly followed by promises from the Department of Education that students would still receive predicted grades based on assessments that had already been completed.

Examination Results

The SQA (Scottish Qualifications Authority) published results for National 4, National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher qualification on 4th August 2020. These results were brought together by Teachers’ estimates based on performance over the school year. Students were then placed within bands for each subject and ranked in order.

Moderation was then carried out by the SQA to ensure that national standards were maintained and the SQA were quoted as saying:

“While it has been necessary to uphold the integrity and credibility of Scotland’s qualification system throughout this uniquely challenging period, all of SQA’s efforts have been focussed towards ensuring fairness for all learners, and that the qualifications they receive have been delivered safely, and securely following the latest public health advice.”

In reality, many students were marked down and received lower grades than had been estimated by their teachers.  This resulted in the SQA being accused of “a shambolic handling of the process” by the Scottish Conservatives.

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive AS and A Level results on 13th August and GCSE results on 20th August. We can probably assume that they will likely be suffering the same fate as Scottish students!

How has all of this affected private candidates?

Unfortunately, private candidates have been the real victims of this whole process. Private candidates consist of students who have been home schooled, students studying by distance learning or students who have a private tutor.

Although the Department of Education consistently stated that private candidates would not be forgotten and procedures would be put in place to ensure that they could receive their predicted grades, very few students were actually able to achieve this because of advice given by Ofqual.

With a matter of weeks before grades had to be submitted, it was bluntly announced by AQA that where a private candidate did not have an existing relationship with their examination centre, they would need to consider sitting their examinations in the Autumn, if this option was available to them.

Advertisement

Time for government to get tough on lack of awareness about apprenticeships among pupils
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs @Halfon4harlowMP Education Committee chair's call for ac
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses
FE Voices
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for busine
Triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ResultsDay2020 - Students could receive the higher result out of thei

With this news coming so late in the day, it is hardly surprising that examination centres did not have the time and capabilities to make alternative arrangements. Let’s hope lessons have been learnt from this!

Could assessment have been carried out differently?

As with every other sector, Covid-19 spread so quickly, little time was available to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that every student received the grades they had been working towards. Terms were not completed and we may not have seen the best from learners.

Perhaps if more time had been available, schools might have been able to turn to distance learning as a way of setting further assessments and ensuring that students had completed all the work, they would normally have completed by the end of the term. Whilst every effort was made from the schools, this was an impossible situation due to the lack of technology available to all students.

We are still looking at rocky roads ahead and due to the unpredictability of the future, we all need to be thinking of how we can find a way to ensure that learners are able to complete all of their studies and go on to sit their examinations in the next series.

Perhaps we need to turn to other countries to see how they are managing to overcome this, such as Hong Kong, where exams have already been sat in large exam halls under socially distanced conditions. Desks are spaced out and when students arrive, temperatures are taken and they are required to wear a face mask together with submitting a health declaration form. Other countries have postponed exams until numbers have reduced.

Future Education

However we look at this, there is no getting away from the fact that at some stage, schools may need to close due to outbreaks of Covid-19. Rather than relying on traditional methods of schooling, it may be time to consider alternatives such as Teachers putting together video tutorials and organising worksheets that can be accessed through an online portal.

Students could then submit their completed work to their Teacher for marking. All of this could be completed safely without risking the health of students or anyone involved in the teaching industry. Whilst this is not an ideal situation, it may be an option to stop the interruption of education until this virus is eradicated.

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Time for government to get tough on lack of awareness about apprenticeships among pupils
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs @Halfon4harlowMP Education Committee chair's call for ac
Are You Looking To Further Your Education? 6 Reasons To Consider an Online Masters Degree
FE Voices
There are plenty of reasons to pursue a graduate degree. It will give
A “lost generation” of young workers looms without significant intervention, warns the Centre for Social Justice
FE Voices
Centre for Social Justice (@CSJthinktank) report finds that the Appren
Don't let Kickstart wage subsidies displace potential new apprenticeship opportunities
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs Centre for Social Justice (@CSJthinktank) seminal report
With 730,000 fewer people on payroll we must ensure they have the opportunity to get the skills they need to access employment
FE Voices
@ONS estimates of employment, unemployment, economic inactivity and ot
Don't risk ‘robbing a generation of their future’ over unfairness in exam system
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer - @BorisJohnson risks ‘robbing a generation of their f
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses
FE Voices
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for busine
Triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ResultsDay2020 - Students could receive the higher result out of thei
Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Education Act
FE Voices
A short history of employer engagement To coincide with the 150th anni
Universities Minister's Top 7 Tips for Graduates Entering The Job Market in 2020
FE Voices
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan offers her top tips for graduat
Multi-million-pound funding for local authorities to hire dedicated coaches to get students to school and college
FE Voices
Thousands of students will be supported with new dedicated school and
Getting Kickstart Working - My Top 5 Recommendations to Make Kickstart a Success
FE Voices
I’ve been part of the Youth Employment Group since it began a week o

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4824)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page