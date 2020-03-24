Response relating to Covid-19

The Institute has published guidance on Covid-19 and the impact on apprenticeships.

We appreciate that there has been a delay to this guidance being published, as we worked with ESFA and the Department to make sure that we offered a cohesive full package of support and information to the sector.

You can access the broader apprenticeship guidance from across government.

And you can access the Institute’s specific guidance.

We know that you will have questions for us at the Institute – and we would like you to send them directly to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so that we can reply to you quicker.

We will seek to answer any questions over the coming days and to provide you with the help and support that you deserve to deal with these exceptional circumstances.

We will also let you know if your question is best addressed to the ESFA or the Department rather than the Institute, to help save you time.

