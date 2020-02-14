 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Former Apprentice Gillian Keegan appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education

Details
Hits: 1017

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Gillian Keegan was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education

After the recent Cabinet #reshuffle @GillianKeegan was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Education today (Friday 14th February 2020). 

Gillian has had a lifelong passion for Apprenticeships and Skills. Gillian was also a former Apprentice and grew up in Knowsley in Liverpool. In fact, she was the first degree level apprentice in the House of Commons

Gillian was first elected as Member of Parliament for Chicester in June 2017, and re-elected in 2019. Since becoming an MP Gillian has occupied several positions. She was elected to the Public Accounts Select Committee in September 2017. The Committee scrutinises public spending and generally holds the government and its civil servants to account for the delivery of public services.

In December 2018, Gillian stepped down from the committee as she was appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Her Majesty’s Treasury serving the Ministerial portfolio. The appointment from the Prime Minister required Gillian to assist Treasury Ministers in their official departmental and Parliamentary duties.

Gillian was then later promoted to serve as the principle PPS at the Ministry of Defence serving the Secretary of State, and several months later she was elevated again to serve as the PPS to the Home Secretary, a position she held until August 2019. Most recently she served as the PPS to Matt Hancock at the Department for Health and Social Care.

Since 2017 Gillian has remained very active, frequently participating in debates both in the Chamber and Westminster Hall. Whilst sitting on several All Party Parliamentary Groups on issues covering cancer care, international development and education.

 

 

Advertisement

Classroom Learning and Apprenticeships: A Twin Level 2 Offer for 16-18 Year Olds
FE Voices
It is time to regroup and determine an offer for the 16-18 year old th
Apprentices who need access to Learning Support
FE Voices
We have had a number of apprenticeship providers request information p
Cabinet Re-shuffle - Gavin Williamson remains as Secretary of State for the Department of Education - Sector Response
FE Voices
In today's Cabinet reshuffle @GavinWilliamson remains as Secretary of

You may also be interested in these articles:

Classroom Learning and Apprenticeships: A Twin Level 2 Offer for 16-18 Year Olds
FE Voices
It is time to regroup and determine an offer for the 16-18 year old th
Apprentices who need access to Learning Support
FE Voices
We have had a number of apprenticeship providers request information p
Improving Outcomes for Level 2 Apprentices
FE Voices
Transitioning to Level 3 Advanced ApprenticeshipsWhen going into battl
Too Few Entry Level Apprenticeships: 16-18 Year Olds Are Losing Out
FE Voices
Fewer Level 3 and Level 2 #Apprenticeship StartsA well-known fact in t
An Ageing Population and its implications for education
FE Voices
DEMOGRAPHY AND COLLEGE LEADERSHIP #AgeingPopulationThe median age of t
Cabinet Re-shuffle - Gavin Williamson remains as Secretary of State for the Department of Education - Sector Response
FE Voices
In today's Cabinet reshuffle @GavinWilliamson remains as Secretary of
Ofsted - A carrot or a stick?
FE Voices
@Ofsted for new providers entering #RoATPWhen monitoring visits were i
Ready, SET for Teaching Success, Go
FE Voices
With the SET for Teaching Success programme, everyone’s a winner –
Plans to remove funding for thousands of qualifications with low or no student numbers - Sector Response
FE Voices
DfE have announced plans to remove funding for thousands of qualificat
Transitioning to Level 3 Academic and Vocational Courses: It’s all about ME!
FE Voices
Shooters Hill Sixth Form College serves a diverse community within the
T Level Transition Programme: Ensuring students are T Level ready
FE Voices
Transitioning to Level 3 #TLevelsT levels are exciting new Level 3 stu
Apprenticeships: Fire up your thinking and #LookBeyond
FE Voices
With all the excitement of National Apprenticeship Week #NAW2020 behin

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page