Unpacking the Centre of Excellence with Frazer Minskip and Joan Scott (Pt 2)

Joan Scott (L) and Frazer Minskipp (R)

@FENews Unpacking the Centre of Excellence with Frazer Minskip and Joan Scott (Pt 2) – How High Performance Skills Coaches will help improve quality and productivity in the sector.

Here is part two unpacking the operational running of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, in this episode we chat with Joan Scott, Assistant Principal of the Trafford College Group and Frazer Minskip, WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence High Performance Skills Coach and a WorldSkills UK Training Manager for the Automotive sector.

We unpack how the High Performance Skills Coaches will practically support Providers. The scheme will roll out in January and will be with the pilot of 20 colleges. As all of the High Performance Skills Coaches are a part of the Team UK and have all of the high performance experience from the WorldSkills and EuroSkills competitions, they will be sharing this knowledge with Providers across the sector to drive up quality, delivery and performance of the teams. So it is a really interesting coaching and knowledge transfer partnership to the entire sector.

As Frazer explains, it would be as if the Team GB Olympic team came into schools to run PE sessions, the High Performance Skills Coaches are all part of the elite Team from WorldSkills UK and will work with groups of colleges and in the future Training Providers to work with the senior leadership team and also the Practitioners, so with individual Lecturers, Trainers and Tutors across all curriculum areas.

Joan explains that from a college perspective, having the knowledge transfer partnership from the Centre of Excellence helps drive up performance, quality and the CPD of not just the senior leadership team, but also the individual practitioners and delivery staff, which will then help to continually improve the operational delivery in the college and then across the entire sector.

Check out the podcast with Frazer and Joan to unpack how the High Performance Skills Coaches will be a part of the strategy to help improve performance and operational delivery across the sector.

Click below to hear WorldSkills UK CEO Neil Bentley Gockmann, and NCFE CEO David Gallagher unpacking the Centre of Excellence, and the potential impact on the FE Ecosystem:

