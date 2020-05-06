How will Covid-19 widened the disadvantage and attainment gap? Episode 10: #SkillsWorld LIVE

Tonight's guests include: Layla Moran MP - Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson | Carole Willis - Chief Executive, National Foundation for Educational Research | Isa Mutlib - CEO, BAME Apprenticeship Alliance | Russell Hobby - CEO, Teach First | Sarfraz Ahmed - Careers Adviser at Leicester College
Episode 10: How will Covid-19 widened the disadvantage and attainment gap? Wed 6 May
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
