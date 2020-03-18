 
What's stopping you? Resolving long term problems & issues with Arnie Skelton #31

Details
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-first episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Resolving long term problems or issues - What's stopping you?

In this week’s podcast, Arnie tackles something relevant to most of us, as managers, teachers or students: what’s stopping us resolve long term problems or issues. We know we have the problem or issue, but somehow don’t seem to be able to fix or shift it.

So this week’s top ten from Arnie offers – as usual – some practical tools and techniques for shifting the problem, by identifying specifically the factors that tend to block you from making progress.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

