 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Performance Management with Arnie Skelton #24

Details
Hits: 292
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the twenty-fourth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Performance Management.

In this week’s podcast on Performance Management, Arnie looks at both ends of the issue – how to set clear guidelines on any task, and how to deal effectively with poor performance should that happen.  Arnie has something of a reputation for using acronyms or mnemonics, and in this podcast he excels himself – he introduces you to PIMST, SMART and RKSA – all really helpful summaries helping you to improve the chances of getting positive performance from others, and for addressing poor performance if that happens.”

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

In this week’s podcast on Performance Management, Arnie looks at both ends of the issue – how to set clear guidelines on any task, and how to deal effectively with poor performance should that happen.  Arnie has something of a reputation for using acronyms or mnemonics, and in this podcast he excels himself – he introduces you to PIMST, SMART and RKSA – all really helpful summaries helping you to improve the chances of getting positive performance from others, and for addressing poor performance if that happens.”

Advertisement

Diagnostic Assessments and continual improvement with Richard Atkins FE Commissioner
Podcasts
FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as th
Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro

You may also be interested in these articles:

Diagnostic Assessments and continual improvement with Richard Atkins FE Commissioner
Podcasts
FE News chat with FE Commissioner, Richard Atkins about his role as th
Establishing foundations for learners and professionals to develop skills for the jobs of the future - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Jay Derrick from UCL. Jay is a Senior Lecturer at
The Impact of Reading Aloud in Britain Today - Dr Sam Duncan UCL Discusses RABiT
Podcasts
FE News chat with Dr Sam Duncan from UCL about her recent research pro
Being Persuasive with Arnie Skelton #23
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Martin Doel: Thinking about the system of the future
Podcasts
#FutureofEducation - Dilemmas, dualisms and dialecticsFE News chat wit
Adult Learning Infrastructure is a Central Feature of a Healthy Democracy - Dr Jay Derrick UCL
Podcasts
FE News catch up with Dr Jay Derrick to chat about informal Lifelong l
How do developments in policy affect specialist FE teacher training? Graham Griffiths UCL
Podcasts
FE News chat with Graham Griffiths, Director of Post Compulsory PGCE a
Self-management with Arnie Skelton #22
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL
Podcasts
#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and t
Management Roles and Responsibilities with Arnie Skelton #21
Podcasts
Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI
Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 with Arnie Skelton #20
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn this final ep
Receiving Feedback with Arnie Skelton #19
Podcasts
Top Ten Performance Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersIn the nineteent

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gail James
Gail James has published a new article: Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider 9 hours 19 minutes ago
Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: CAREER COLLEGE STUDENTS TACKLE YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE CLOUD 9 hours 22 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page