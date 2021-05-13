 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The missing link in upskilling the automotive sector

Details
Hits: 2218
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry

An open letter from Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry:

The last 48 hours have seen two significant announcements relating to skills, training and apprenticeships 

Firstly, the Queen’s Speech outlined the government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, to give everyone access to skills for life.

But on the same day, The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development released data that showed UK employers have lost £2bn over the past two years in apprenticeship levy funds that they have been unable to spend. 

These two announcements – on the same day – bring into sharp focus the fundamental discrepancy in the government’s skills pledge. They also raise a serious question for us at the Institute of the Motor Industry in relation to the up-skilling of the workforce for future automotive technologies – electric, autonomous, connected, etc.

The detail of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee still needs to be fully understood, but we see the option for anybody to retrain at any stage in their life and careers as incredibly good news as the existing automotive workforce transition to the new technologies. And the ‘Skills Accelerator’, linking employers to their local FE Colleges and Training Providers, could provide some opportunities for employers to attract and develop local talent.

That brings me to the issue of apprenticeships. It would an amazing achievement if the Lifetime Skills Guarantee could address the inconsistencies in approach to apprenticeships, including the way they are funded across the four nations in the UK. The IMI, has worked hard to make the new apprenticeship standards in England work. But the new data from the CIPD illustrates that it isn’t working.

Of course, 2020 was a very specific case and the majority of the unspent £2bn of levy funds is unquestionably as a result of the whole training industry being closed for most of the year. We, therefore, standby our previous call to the Department for Education to allow employers to retain their unspent levy funds in their digital accounts for a fixed period - after which they would be clawed back. We believe this would encourage a fast re-start to apprentice recruitment which is absolutely crucial for the UK economy as a whole – and the automotive sector in particular. This money was meant to be used to train apprentices and that’s where it should be focused.

But there is another crucial issue that needs to be addressed for the automotive sector. Given the size of the challenge automotive has in transitioning to electrification in a very short timescale, the lack of a specific focus on the skills challenge that represents is concerning.  Yes, the charging infrastructure must be in place – but so must the skilled workforce to maintain, repair and service these vehicles.  

Mental Health post Covid-19
FE Voices
â€˜Oh, what strange times we are living inâ€™.There are so many questi
The Devastating Impact of Coronavirus on Students
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Will life return to normal now that Coron
Overcomplicated apprenticeship levy risks cutting employers and employees adrift
FE Voices
@CityUniLondon professors call for increased #flexibility to ensure be

Currently, just 5% of the automotive sector is qualified to work on electric vehicles – and the fact that the current apprenticeships across the UK do not comprehensively include skills in diagnosing and repairing ADAS or electric vehicles makes upskilling the sector a mammoth task. The IMI is working closely with the Employer Panels for automotive apprenticeships to address this issue, but unlike the pace of change expected by government, it is not as fast-moving as the sector needs it to be.

Putting aside the need for the automotive apprenticeships to catch up with technology, right now the focus has to be on simply attracting and supporting new talent to the sector.  The latest data from the Department for Education shows that automotive apprenticeship starts for August 2020 to January 2021 have been more adversely affected than most other sectors at 53% lower year on year. And there has been a significant decline in the number of apprenticeships supported by ASA levy funding – 64% lower year on year.

We know from experience that the current skills shortfall will carry forward and continue to affect the sector for many years to come, so constructive use of the unspent levy money now to encourage employers to address the shortfall would make sense.  

Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry

You may also be interested in these articles:

Mental Health post Covid-19
FE Voices
‘Oh, what strange times we are living in’.There are so many questi
Access to skills for all will be vital in unlocking a post-COVID recovery for the whole nation – the Government is right to focus on it
FE Voices
The 2021 state opening of parliament marked the start of another parli
Multidisciplinary teaching: Empowering leaders and companies to become more adaptable, innovative and creative
FE Voices
According to the latest "The Future of Jobs Report" by the World Econo
The Online Safety Bill launched today to keep children safe, stop racial hate and protect democracy online
FE Voices
#TheOnlineSafetyBill will help protect young people and clamp down on
The Devastating Impact of Coronavirus on Students
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Will life return to normal now that Coron
Plan for Jobs: Almost 2 million fewer people are expected to be out of work than initially forecast
FE Voices
@RishiSunak sees #PlanForJobs in action @PillarsBrewery As new figures
Collaborating to help young people into employment - a new paradigm?
FE Voices
I have worked within post 16 education for over 25 years and whilst th
Is Trusting Your Employees the Key to Business Survival in the New World?
FE Voices
Throughout the past year, businesses have placed an enormous amount of
£17 million announced to improve mental health and wellbeing support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Thousands of children and young people wi
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May 2021
FE Voices
Face coverings no longer required in schools and colleges from 17 May
EDSK calls for major changes to university admissions
FE Voices
On the day that the Government closes its consultation on the future o
Overcomplicated apprenticeship levy risks cutting employers and employees adrift
FE Voices
@CityUniLondon professors call for increased #flexibility to ensure be

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

LTE group
LTE group has published a new article: Total People and LTE Group invest in the future of the Bus, Coach and HGV sectors 14 hours 57 minutes ago
Bill Fotsch
Bill Fotsch commented on Is Trusting Your Employees the Key to Business Survival in the New World? 15 hours 16 minutes ago

Trust is very powerful, as the article suggests. The question is, how to develop trust in a work...

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 15 hours

Flexi-jobs, ATAS and Apprenticeships

Overview Following recent consultations by the Department for Education, a new flexi-jobs apprenticeship scheme will be piloted from July 2021....

  • Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5684)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page