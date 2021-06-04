 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students

Details
Hits: 1151

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Rachel Coatup, Former Educator and now Learning Adviser at ClickView

The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is important for all students for many personal and academic reasons, yet it is not mandatory for Further Education (FE) colleges, sixth-form colleges or 16-19 academies.

In this article, Rachel Coathup, former educator and now learning adviser at ClickView, explains why it is vital to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students. She encourages all education institutions to embrace the new curriculum, whether policy mandates this or not.

What is the new RSE curriculum?

Justine Greening MP worked for years to refresh and modernise the RSE curriculum, which had not previously been reviewed since 2000. She believed RSE had to evolve from a clinical exploration of anatomy, sex and menstruation for which boys and girls are separated, into a politically charged, empowering and crucial dissection of foundational topics. Such topics include consent, equality, sexism, healthy relationships, trolling and personal safety, which all students discuss together.

By the end of secondary school, students should have engaged with and understood a plethora of important discussions regarding six key topics. These include families, respectful relationships (including friendships), online and media, being safe and intimate and sexual relationships, including sexual health.

Why RSE is so crucial in FE colleges

As students progress through puberty, RSE becomes increasingly crucial. Currently, many students leave school confused about vital topics like consent and what healthy relationships look like.

New research by the Higher Education Policy Institute found that 35 per cent of students entering university had learned “more about sex from pornography than from formal education”. Furthermore, only 14 per cent of students leaving secondary school have been taught what safe intimate and sexual relationships look like online.

As a result, we have seen a sharp rise in discussion about sexual harassment and abuse in secondary schools, FE institutions and universities. Much of this has gone under the radar for decades. Student-led movement Everyone’s Invited has collected 16,375 testimonies of rape culture perpetrated in educational institutions in the UK and the BBC has collated an expose on sexual harassment in schools just this week.

We know that a significant RSE knowledge gap exists amongst students entering FE and HE education and that this gap exacerbates serious risks of abuse to fellow students and in particular, to female students. This is a problem we can no longer ignore.

This vital new curriculum must be taught by all primary and secondary schools, yet it is not compulsory for sixth-form colleges, 16-19 academies or FE colleges. The Department for Education (DfE) encourages such institutions to offer RSE support to all students even though it is not mandatory.

Itâ€™s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, itâ€™s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyoneâ€™s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

If students do not receive RSE support while studying at FE institutions, it is likely that such students may never receive the information they need to understand vital RSE topics like consent.

What teachers can do

While teachers are often enthusiastic about the new RSE curriculum and are comfortable discussing challenging topics with their pupils, many have had to overcome hurdles to deliver this loaded curriculum.

Firstly, teachers have had to battle the unprecedented complications caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, including lockdowns, school closures and the subsequent mental health struggles that students and teachers have faced. Juggling these challenges with learning a new curriculum and deciding how best to deliver it has been difficult.

Secondly, teachers are often offered no additional training or support to deliver the RSE curriculum. A recent survey found that 82 per cent of teachers expected to teach RSE did not learn about the subject during their teacher training, 63 per cent of these teachers have not received training within the past two years and 29 per cent had never had any RSE training at all.

This puts teachers in a compromising position as they are challenged to teach a curriculum they may not have had any training in.

If we agree that the danger of not educating children is a very real issue, then teachers need and deserve support.

Working with schools and in my time as a teacher I recognised that videos that ‘play out’ related story lines are proving to be particularly effective in terms of providing teachers with this support to develop students’ understanding. The students feel comfortable with the format because the learning is delivered in a style that is familiar and meets the needs of this ‘YouTube generation.’ Research shows that students who visualise (or internalise) information are far more likely to retain it and be able to apply it in a meaningful and relevant way. Videos can help to bring the new RSE curriculum to life and to showcase how vital topics like LGBTQ+ rights or consent relate to the real world.

For this reason, in partnership with expert consultant, Rebecca Jennings, ClickView has created two original series, Respectful Relationships and Respectful Intimate Relationships. These videos have been designed to give teachers the tools and resources needed to teach these topics with confidence and are completely free of charge to all schools, colleges and parents.

They encourage teachers and parents to introduce and explore the challenging and important issues surrounding respectful relationships, including consent, sexual harassment, domestic violence, misogyny in pornography and the sharing of intimate images.

We hope these videos are helpful to teachers in FE colleges in delivering this challenging topics.

By Rachel Coatup, Former Educator and now Learning Adviser at ClickView

You may also be interested in these articles:

It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Implementing hybrid learning for the long-term: what do education institutions need to consider?
Exclusive Articles
While students have now returned to school in the UK, the pandemic has
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Exclusive Articles
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
It’s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people they’re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Exclusive Articles
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f
Everyone's invited: what's the best way for colleges to respond to allegations against members of staff?
Exclusive Articles
Allegations that many schools, colleges and universities have a 'rape
Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Exclusive Articles
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
COP26 as a turning point for the job market of the future
Exclusive Articles
COP26 and the Future of Work Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyone’s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: Fashion Education’s Crucial Role In The Economic Recovery 1 hour 38 minutes ago
Gerard Coyne
Gerard Coyne has published a new article: By cutting the Union Learning Fund, the government is undermining its own skills agenda 3 hours 8 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: New Principal joins BMet 3 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5742)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page