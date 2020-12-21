 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Christmas message from the BFELG: why Johnny Mathis sounds different this year!

Details
Hits: 407
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Amarjit Basi, Founding Member, Black FE Leadership Group

I openly confess to a tendency to reminisce at this time of the year, usually through the medium of the ubiquitous festive tunes that seem impossible to avoid - despite trying my darndest to do so! So as we set for a long goodbye to the most tumultuous year that I sincerely hope the world ever has to encounter, the rhyme and reason of The Pogues, John Lennon and Johnny Mathis unconsciously come to prominence. 

Whether this reveals a form of euro-centric indoctrination or a personal penchant for classic seasonal songs is for a deeper and wider discussion, and not for now. What I do know is that they sound different this time around. So when I hear Johnny’s intro:

A ray of hope flickers in the sky; a tiny star lights up way up high’

Is this a contemplation of a post-Covid era, life beyond a ‘Brexit-impasse’ or the resetting of humanity as a lasting tribute to George Floyd? Or does my heightened sense of poignancy, lie more closer to home?

It’s now just over four months since the circulation of BFELG’s Open Letter to Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, Prime Minister, RT Hon Gavin Williamson MP, Secretary of State for Education, funders of further education colleges, regulatory bodies & further education membership bodies to address systemic racism in further education, and something in our cherished sector is clearly stirring.

Over the past 20 weeks:

Shaid Mahmood, our member, has become the first ever black Chair of the Association of Colleges (AoC), a historic achievement! Shaid is Chair of Governors at the Luminate Education Group in Leeds and one of only four minority ethnic Chairs of Governors in English FE.

Pat Carvalho has been appointed to the post of Principal & CEO at Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet), becoming the first black Principal in Birmingham.

Lynette Leith, Assistant Principal for Technical and Vocational Studies, Newham Sixth Form College and Palvinder Singh, Group Deputy Principal, Kidderminster College, NCG have both been appointed as Trustee Board members by Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

BFELG members, Janak Patel, Robin Landman and Natalie Garner have been appointed governors at Kidderminster College, Lewisham College and East Kent College respectively.

Robin Landman for his appointment to the Race Advisory Committee of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). Robin is a Companion of the Institute (CCMI).

BFELG’s 10 Point Plan has been written into the Job Description for the jointly-funded post of Director of Diversity at ETF and AoC.

How sales apprenticeship and professionalising sales will aid the economic recovery
Featured Article
The UK economy is undergoing a profound period of disruption. The COVI
EQA Annual Report 2020 â€“ Some Initial views
Featured Article
Today we have seen the inaugural External Quality Assurance Report iss
What does the college of the future look like around the world?
Featured Article
The conversation about the future of colleges is alive and kicking in

Both Jatinder Sharma (Principal & CEO at Walsall College) and Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith (Author of the Report on ‘Race in the Workplace’.) have been announced as members of the Appointment Panel for the new FE Commissioner.

We at the BFELG are proud to have been part of creating the environment that led to these appointments, which we hope augurs well for a more ethnically diverse future for our sector.

One thing is for certain - we must all avoid complacency and collectively determine to build on this momentum in the coming year. And Johnny heeds appropriate words of advice in this regard:

It's all a dream, an illusion now; it must come true, sometime soon somehow!

With our very best wishes for a 2021 that is better for all in every way….

Amarjit Basi

You may also be interested in these articles:

How sales apprenticeship and professionalising sales will aid the economic recovery
Featured Article
The UK economy is undergoing a profound period of disruption. The COVI
EQA Annual Report 2020 – Some Initial views
Featured Article
Today we have seen the inaugural External Quality Assurance Report iss
What does the college of the future look like around the world?
Featured Article
The conversation about the future of colleges is alive and kicking in
It’s time we prepare our future workforce with the digital skills needed to meet employer demand
Featured Article
Following the publication of the annual Ofsted report on 1 December 20
Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers
Featured Article
Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to
A Personalised Approach to Learning
Featured Article
In today’s digital world, businesses can identify the precise needs
The impact of unconscious bias in higher education
Featured Article
This past year has been a rollercoaster to say the least for students
Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
“We’re in an economic emergency”, the Chancellor declared as he
How the Pandemic will Change the Way We Educate Future Generations
Featured Article
#FutureOfEducation - The pandemic has hit many sectors hard, but reall
The new ambition in Scotland: excellence as standard
Featured Article
There has been much discussion in Scotland, like all parts of the UK,

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Young student innovators create apps for social change: HONOR (@Honorglobal) EMPOWERS YOUNG INNOVATORS TO CHASE THEIR DREAMS AN…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 46 minutes ago

Wave 2 T Level technical qualifications (TQs) approved: @IFAteched - Wave 2 #TLevel technical qualifications (TQs)… https://t.co/l2jIHtFl7N
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 37 minutes ago

RT @FENews: The Progress Group welcomes new Financial Controller: Specialist education and training provider, The Progress Group, have rece…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5189)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page