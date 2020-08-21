 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education

Details
Hits: 800

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
David Phillips, MD City & Guilds and ILM

As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE results this week, many will still be considering what their options are when it comes to building the skills and experience they will need to enter the workplace and find a job. At the moment this isn’t always an easy question for them to answer.

While the full impact of Covid-19 is still unclear, it is evident that the jobs market in the UK has been significantly damaged because of it already, with as many as four million working age people expected to be unemployed by the end of the year and sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel reeling from the impact of the pandemic and shedding thousands of jobs each week. These are sectors that have traditionally employed young people making their first steps into the world of work, which has created a particularly competitive jobs market for many young people leaving education.

In addition, there are several other factors at play with potential to radically reshape both our jobs market and labour force in the coming years. We will be leaving the EU, which will undoubtedly restrict the flow of workers into certain industries and may create greater demand for homegrown skills in some industries. Also, the rapid introduction of Artificial Intelligence into the workplace means that jobs are changing at an incredibly fast rate, with some careers expected to totally disappear, others will be done very differently and some brand-new jobs will be created.

We are clearly going to be entering a period of great uncertainty and against this backdrop, it has never been more important to make sure that young people are armed with current reliable sources of information about the labour market when making choices about their futures.

Making sure young people know their options

More young people than ever have opted to take undergraduate degrees this year. This is despite the fact that, according to the CIPD, only 52% of graduates ended up in a graduate position. This is only expected to worsen in the coming year owing to the pandemic with 27%[1] of employers stating that they will offer fewer graduate positions in the coming year.

In 2017, the Baker Clause came into force, requiring schools to allow colleges and training providers access to students to discuss non-academic routes available to them. However, concerns remain over whether schools are complying with the regulations[2].

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
Why nowâ€™s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to

Failing to give young people the ability to make informed choices about their future could have serious consequences not only for them, but for the country as a whole, with employers in some sectors, such as Health and Social Care, still struggling to source the skills they need.

Future proof-careers

We saw a 60% decrease in apprenticeships starts in May owing to the pandemic but there are still options available in growth sectors – it will be essential that young people and their parents and schools are made aware of the opportunities that still are available to them.

We expect that the Government’s national infrastructure strategy will stimulate a boom in opportunities with £600bn of investment expected across the rail, highways and energy sectors, among others, with the number of skilled tradespeople required expected to far exceed the available supply. 

Outside of infrastructure, health and social care is expected to grow rapidly over the next ten years, as investment rises in line with the aging population. This growth is expected to lead to 223,000 new jobs in the sector compared to 2016, many of which will be well suited to those with vocational training in the field. Meanwhile manufacturing, previously considered an industry in decline, is expected to see 40,000 new jobs over the same period[3]

While the full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has yet to become clear, government plans demonstrate that young people who choose to pursue apprenticeships in these growth fields will be well placed to adapt and thrive in what may be challenging circumstances. 

Helping young people make the right choice

The UK faces a challenging period of recovery in the wake of Covid-19, but it is also clear that opportunities will be available. Young people are entering the job market facing hurdles that are unprecedented within living memory, when traditional “safe choices” may not offer the security they once did. 

We owe it to young people to give them the freedom to make the most informed choices they can, so they can be assured that their studies will open up the doors to great careers that many are expecting.

David Phillips, MD City & Guilds and ILM 

[1]           According to the Institute of Student Employers

[2]           [https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/the-baker-clause-one-year-on#:~:text=Having%20come%20into%20effect%20on,technical%20education%20and%20apprenticeship%20opportunities]

[3]           https://online.flowpaper.com/77f20764/PeoplePowerCityGuildsGroup/#page=27]

You may also be interested in these articles:

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
Why now’s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE
Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on ‘Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to
There have been many valuable learning experiences for marketing apprentices during lockdown
Featured Article
Apprentice training providers are putting measures in place to protect
How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work
Featured Article
£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices Money talks,
Why universities must see digital learning technologies as a core strategic investment
Featured Article
The controversy surrounding the grading of this year’s A-level resul
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski
WorldSkills UK’s actions to help improve racial inclusion in FE
Featured Article
The Black Further Education Leadership Group (@FeLeadership) is right:

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Grading of vocational and technical qualifications: Limited statistical standardisation used in grading these qualifications. T…
View Original Tweet

Leeds College of Building
Leeds College of Building has published a new article: Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4858)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page