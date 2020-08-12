 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

It is time to reboot apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 673

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
James Scales, Head of Education Policy Unit, Centre for Social Justice

Cushioned by the security of paid employment, the chance to build new skills, and the prospect of a job beyond that, apprenticeships are powerful agents of progress. They increase employability and earning potential, without the weight of student debt tied to learners’ futures. They allow people to retrain in a fast-changing world. And by tracking demand in the market, they boost our economy.

And yet, as we outline in a new report, we have not yet realised their potential. The number of apprenticeships dropped by a quarter between 2014/15 and 2018/19. Some lacked currency and had to go, but there is plenty of scope for many more high-calibre apprenticeships.

Part of the problem is that non-levy paying employers operate in a world in which apprenticeships are effectively capped. They can apply for funding to support training costs but the government limits the number of apprenticeships it supports each month. There is considerable untapped potential here: as of January 2020, non-levy payers lacked the resources to fund around 85,000 apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships also lean too heavily towards highly qualified employees, and not enough towards school leavers. And this is not helped by the fact that some employers use levy funds to rebadge existing training, or to accredit skills that people already have.

Pupils know too little about apprenticeships, in large part because there is a lack of careers advice on apprenticeships. And employers are often unaware of the support that exists to help them; according to YouGov/CSJ polling, 43 per cent of those who employ apprentices are not aware of any form of financial support available to them.

In addition, although there are plenty of excellent training providers, employers do not always find it easy to secure the right off-the-job training.

And non-completion is a concern. Around a third of apprentices who reach the end of their terms have not finished and in some cases, individuals drop out for perfectly avoidable reasons.

In our report, we outline several proposals that would craft a clear pathway to a stronger apprenticeship offer.

Here are just three of them:

First, remove the cap on government-backed training for non-levy payers.

We need a system where apprenticeship numbers flow to their natural destinations, but because many SMEs cannot afford training costs, that will never happen unless we have a specific non-levy budget. If the government wants to limit spending, it could restrict this to areas where there are skills shortages.

Advertisement

Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While itâ€™s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
EQA - The hard work starts now
Featured Article
Since the outset of the #ApprenticeshipReforms, @AELPUK has pushed har
Workplace learning comes home with thousands of learners accessing content and attending online webinars
Featured Article
The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, has meant a huge nu

Second, leverage the government’s role as an enormous employer.

It could promote apprenticeships to fill public-sector vacancies, for example in nursing. It could also harness infrastructure projects, like those relating to high-speed broadband, rebuilding schools, green buses and HS2. And, as it spends around £250 billion a year on procurement, there is plenty of scope to promote apprenticeships in the terms of its external contracts, too.

Third, shore up our offer for school leavers.

Apprenticeships should play a part in reskilling established workers, but not at the expense of posterity – not least in an economic climate that is rapidly extinguishing young people’s prospects – and government should fund 16–18-year old apprentices’ training. But there is little point in doing this if pupils do not know enough about apprenticeships, as is often the case. We must, therefore, also get a proper grip on careers advice and should take a firmer stance on the minority of schools that frustrate meaningful dialogue between trainers and pupils.

It is time to reboot apprenticeships. If we get this right, we could see a much-needed shift towards vocational training – and with it, a more seamless fit between the skills we need and the ones we learn.

James Scales, Head of Education Policy Unit, Centre for Social Justice

James oversees the education team’s policy and advocacy work, including on apprenticeships, higher education, childcare and lifelong learning. He is a qualified lawyer and prior to joining the CSJ, he practised at Dentons, an international law firm.

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While it’s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
EQA - The hard work starts now
Featured Article
Since the outset of the #ApprenticeshipReforms, @AELPUK has pushed har
Workplace learning comes home with thousands of learners accessing content and attending online webinars
Featured Article
The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, has meant a huge nu
FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
The ‘New Normal’ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
Partnership working in employment services and responding to the current crisis
Featured Article
Key findings from international research on partnership working betwee
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met
Covid-19 and the Brave New World. Who Can Save Us Now?
Featured Article
Wow! What a few months that was. I don’t know about you but I didn
Kick Starter or non-starter?
Featured Article
As I was completing my previous piece it was announced the government
Three Ways to Embrace a Virtual ‘Hybrid’ Workplace Culture as Businesses Invest in Flexibility
Featured Article
While many businesses are beginning to return to familiar office envir
Is there a future for teaching Black history?
Featured Article
As we enter a difficult time for education. A time of responsibility,
Holidays and Quarantine: Top 7 School and College Questions Answered
Featured Article
On Saturday night, the government announced it was removing Spain from

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4824)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page